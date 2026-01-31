Karnataka: Man kills family over sister's inter-caste relationship
India
Akshay Kumar from Chitradurga district, allegedly murdered his father, mother, and sister in their Vijayanagara home on January 27.
The reported reason was a heated argument over his parents supporting his sister Amrutha's relationship—something Kumar strongly opposed.
Kumar buried bodies inside house and fled to Bengaluru
After the murders at their rented house where the family ran a button shop, Kumar buried the bodies inside and fled to Bengaluru.
He tried to cover up by filing a missing persons complaint but gave conflicting statements that raised police suspicions.
Investigators soon uncovered the truth; Kumar has since reportedly confessed and given contradictory statements about the disposal of the bodies.