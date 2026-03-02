Karnataka man kills parents, sister over family money dispute
In Karnataka's Vijayanagara district, 27-year-old Akshay BJ allegedly killed his father, mother, and younger sister on January 26, 2026.
The murders happened after ongoing fights over family money—about ₹50 lakh was kept in a fixed deposit in Amrita's name for her education, and his parents refused to give him money because they said he was careless and addicted to alcohol.
Tensions also rose because the family opposed his sister Amrita's relationship with a man from a different caste.
Akshay misled police by sending fake hospital photos
Police say Akshay first killed his mother in the afternoon, then his sister entered the house and he murdered her too. Later that night, he killed his father while they were watching TV together.
He buried all three bodies in a pit inside the house, took their phones, and tried to mislead police by sending fake hospital photos from Bengaluru.
The truth came out when police found Amrita's phone on him during questioning—he then confessed.
Akshay has been arrested along with an uncle who allegedly helped hide evidence; police are now looking into other possible motives and Amrita's missing boyfriend.