Karnataka man kills parents, sister over family money dispute

Akshay misled police by sending fake hospital photos

Police say Akshay first killed his mother in the afternoon, then his sister entered the house and he murdered her too. Later that night, he killed his father while they were watching TV together.

He buried all three bodies in a pit inside the house, took their phones, and tried to mislead police by sending fake hospital photos from Bengaluru.

The truth came out when police found Amrita's phone on him during questioning—he then confessed.

Akshay has been arrested along with an uncle who allegedly helped hide evidence; police are now looking into other possible motives and Amrita's missing boyfriend.