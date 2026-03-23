Karnataka man loses ₹15cr to fake CBI officers
An 81-year-old businessman from Belagavi, Karnataka, was tricked out of over ₹15 crore by scammers pretending to be CBI officers.
They accused him of money laundering over calls and video chats, threatened him with arrest, and convinced him to transfer huge sums to a fake government account, promising he'd get it back after a so-called investigation.
Victim finally reported the scam after getting untraceable calls
After six weeks of pressure and threats, the victim finally reported the scam when he kept getting untraceable calls.
The CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) police station managed to recover ₹90 lakh from the scammer's account.
Now, a special team is on the case in Belagavi.
This isn't an isolated incident: digital arrest scams have cost people across India thousands of crores in recent years, prompting coordinated national action, increased CBI involvement and court-directed measures.