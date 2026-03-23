Karnataka man loses ₹15cr to fake CBI officers

Victim finally reported the scam after getting untraceable calls

After six weeks of pressure and threats, the victim finally reported the scam when he kept getting untraceable calls.

The CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) police station managed to recover ₹90 lakh from the scammer's account.

Now, a special team is on the case in Belagavi.

This isn't an isolated incident: digital arrest scams have cost people across India thousands of crores in recent years, prompting coordinated national action, increased CBI involvement and court-directed measures.