Karnataka mandates nighttime location tracking for doctors via Kartavya app
Karnataka is rolling out mandatory nighttime location tracking for government officials to boost public service.
From November 1, doctors at taluk hospitals and Primary Health Centers will need to check in using the Kartavya app after 9pm making sure they're actually at their assigned posts.
This move follows a probe that found some officials weren't staying where they were supposed to, which was affecting their work.
Karnataka plans tracking expansion across departments
The state plans to expand this tracking system to other departments if the pilot goes well.
By December 1, even contract and outsourced employees will have to use the app, and from January 2027, contractual employees' salaries will depend on these attendance logs, while bills submitted by outsourcing agencies will be cleared on the basis of attendance reports generated through the app.
The goal: uniformity, transparency, and reliability to attendance records across various departments, offices, boards, corporations, authorities, and government-aided institutions.