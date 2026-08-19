Karnataka mandates single registered association under new apartment bill
Karnataka just rolled out a fresh Bill for apartment living, the Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026.
Now, every apartment complex must have a single registered association, making things simpler for residents.
Promoters need to set this up within 3 months from the date on which a majority of the apartments in the project are allotted; if they don't, the authorities will handle it.
If your project is built in phases, you'll join the existing association as each phase wraps up.
Community spaces reserved for flat owners
Only flat owners can access community spaces on a regular or commercial basis: no more regular or commercial access for outsiders.
Associations get more power to recover unpaid dues from members.
Plus, during redevelopment, old committees step down and new ones take charge to keep things running smoothly.
Even ongoing sale agreements will eventually come under this law unless covered by older rules.
The goal: less confusion and better management for everyone living in Karnataka apartments.