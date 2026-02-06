Karnataka: Men pose as journalists, blackmail government officer after filming
India
In Belagavi, Karnataka, three men pretending to be journalists secretly installed cameras in a woman government officer's bedroom to record her private moments without her knowing.
They tried to extort ₹1 crore at first, later lowering it to ₹50 lakh, and threatened to post the videos online if she didn't pay.
Police are investigating if there are more victims
After repeated threats, the officer reported them to Malamaruti police.
The accused—Sameer Nisar Ahmed Sheikh (32), Abdul Rashid Makandar (51), and Mohammed Balekundri (43)—were arrested soon after.
Police seized hidden cameras, phones, memory cards, and cars linked to the case.
Investigations are ongoing as officials look into whether there are more victims or a bigger racket behind this.