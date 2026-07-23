Karnataka Milk Federation raises Nandini butter and ghee prices again
India
Heads up, dairy fans: Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) just bumped up prices for Nandini butter and ghee.
Butter is now ₹660 per kg (up nearly 10%), and ghee is ₹715 per liter (about a 2.14% increase).
This is the second price jump in just eight months, with the last one back in November 2025.
Nandini packs priced ₹55 to ₹11,625
All Nandini butter and ghee packs are pricier now: a 500 ml pouch of ghee costs ₹358, while pet jars range from ₹55 (50 ml) to ₹735 (one liter).
The big five-liter jar goes for ₹3,575. For tins, it's ₹750 for one liter or a whopping ₹11,625 for a 15-kg tin.
Butter lovers will pay ₹70 for a 100 g pack or ₹310 for the bigger 500 g size.