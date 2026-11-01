Karnataka Milk Federation raises Nandini curd ₹14, milk up ₹12/l
India
Nandini curd just got pricier in Karnataka. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has bumped up the price by ₹14.
Special and toned milk varieties aren't spared either, with prices rising by as much as ₹12 per liter.
This follows a recent state-approved hike in milk prices.
Shivakumar defends hike, KMF supports farmers
A lot of people aren't thrilled about the steep hike, especially since many wanted it to happen gradually.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says the move is meant to help dairy farmers struggling with drought. He also pointed out that nearby states pay more for milk, so Karnataka needs to stay competitive.
KMF added that most of the extra money from toned milk will go straight to supporting local farmers.