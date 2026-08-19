Karnataka minister B Nagendra under fire, Valmiki scam 79.68cr seized
India
Karnataka's Minister B Nagendra is under fire after a huge scam was uncovered in the Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, with police seizing cash and valuables worth ₹79.68 crore.
The government is standing by Nagendra, saying the crackdown shows it is serious about fixing things.
BJP demands B Nagendra resignation
The BJP wants Nagendra to quit and claims the government is protecting him, leading to protests that have disrupted Assembly work.
Meanwhile, officials insist they are committed to a full investigation and are urging the opposition BJP to let legislative business continue while the case unfolds.