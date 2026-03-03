Karnataka minister gifts flight tickets to sanitation workers for birthday
For his 60th birthday, Karnataka's Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa did something special—he arranged the first-ever flight trips for 96 sanitation workers from Sorab and Anavatti.
Most of these workers had never been on a plane before, making it a memorable experience.
The group was joined by more colleagues who arrived by train, all gathering in Bengaluru for a cake-cutting celebration.
Bangarappa didn't stop at just the flights. The 155 workers were brought to Bengaluru for a cake-cutting celebration.
The idea? To show appreciation for their hard work and give them a real taste of the city.
Bangarappa also celebrated with meritorious students
Alongside celebrating with meritorious students, Bangarappa chose to honor sanitation staff—showing he values those who keep our cities running, even if they usually go unnoticed.