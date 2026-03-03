Karnataka minister gifts flight tickets to sanitation workers for birthday India Mar 03, 2026

For his 60th birthday, Karnataka's Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa did something special—he arranged the first-ever flight trips for 96 sanitation workers from Sorab and Anavatti.

Most of these workers had never been on a plane before, making it a memorable experience.

The group was joined by more colleagues who arrived by train, all gathering in Bengaluru for a cake-cutting celebration.