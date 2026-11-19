During inspections at 63 fuel outlets in September 2026, officials discovered that later independent NABL-accredited tests of 14 fresh samples found ethanol levels in gasoline ranging from 13.5% to 31.2%.

The state disagreed with oil companies that claimed their samples were mishandled, insisting everything was done by the book.

To fix things, Arshad suggests fuel stations should clearly display ethanol percentages and offer options like E10 or regular gasoline.

He also wants independent testing and stricter checks on fuel dispensers so people know exactly what they are getting at the pump.