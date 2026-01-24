Karnataka MLA's toll plaza complaint sparks 'VIP culture' debate
India
A Karnataka MLA's complaint about "misbehavior" at a toll plaza has kicked off a fresh debate on VIP treatment for politicians.
While Congress's SN Subbareddy called it a breach of protocol, activist Brinda Adige pushed back, saying public officials shouldn't expect special treatment over regular people—calling such attitudes a leftover from colonial times.
What's fueling the controversy?
Some legislators say their official passes are often ignored unless they're physically present, and even then, staff keep double-checking IDs.
The issue blew up after an MLA's son allegedly assaulted toll workers who didn't recognize him.
Now, many are questioning whether politicians should get priority at all—and calling for everyone to follow the same rules on the road.