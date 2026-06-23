Karnataka monsoon down 32% while Bengaluru logs 24% surplus

India Meteorological Department issues Karnataka alerts

Even though some areas are okay, coastal and Malnad districts (usually known for heavy rain) are way below average.

Malnad got just 102mm instead of the usual 250mm, and the coast saw only 242mm compared to its typical 584mm.

Key river basins like Cauvery and Tungabhadra are also running low, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for coastal districts and a yellow alert for other districts.