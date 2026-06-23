Karnataka monsoon down 32% while Bengaluru logs 24% surplus
India
Karnataka is dealing with a big rainfall gap, down by 32% so far this monsoon.
Oddly enough, Bengaluru is having a rainy streak, clocking in a 24% surplus between June 1 and June 23.
Both Bengaluru South and Rural districts are seeing normal rain too, while most of the state stays pretty dry.
India Meteorological Department issues Karnataka alerts
Even though some areas are okay, coastal and Malnad districts (usually known for heavy rain) are way below average.
Malnad got just 102mm instead of the usual 250mm, and the coast saw only 242mm compared to its typical 584mm.
Key river basins like Cauvery and Tungabhadra are also running low, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for coastal districts and a yellow alert for other districts.