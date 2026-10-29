Karnataka notifies draft rules banning under-15 admissions to coaching centers
Karnataka is looking to ease school stress by stopping coaching centers from taking in students younger than 15.
The draft rules, notified Wednesday, also cap teaching at five hours a day and only allow classes between 6am and 9pm.
It's all part of a bigger push to protect kids' well-being with the Karnataka Tutorial Institutions or Coaching Centre (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2026.
Karnataka draft mandates counseling and workshops
The proposal puts mental health front and center: coaching centers would need to offer counseling and regular workshops for both students and parents.
Test results must stay private and just be used internally.
To keep school the main focus, classes during regular school hours are banned, and hiring teachers from government schools is restricted.
Two district committees will also be set up to make sure everyone follows these new rules.