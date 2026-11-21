Karnataka offers 50% discount on e-challans issued between 1991 and 2025
Got unpaid traffic fines in Karnataka? Now's your chance to clear them for half the price.
From November 21 to December 11, 2026, the state is offering a 50% discount on all pending e-challans and penalties, even those issued between 1991 and 2025.
This covers common violations like skipping seat belts and running red lights, basically, if you've got an old fine hanging over you, it's time to settle up.
Mysuru has over 10,886,387 unresolved cases
Mysuru alone has over 10,886,387 unresolved cases, so this move could help a lot of people wipe the slate clean.
Police are also stepping up road safety with new CCTV cameras and encouraging folks to report risky behavior like stunt riding.
Plus, don't forget about the PM Rahat Scheme: It offers cashless emergency treatment for road accident victims.