Got unpaid traffic fines in Karnataka? Now's your chance to clear them for half the price.

From November 21 to December 11, 2026, the state is offering a 50% discount on all pending e-challans and penalties, even those issued between 1991 and 2025.

This covers common violations like skipping seat belts and running red lights, basically, if you've got an old fine hanging over you, it's time to settle up.