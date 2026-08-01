Karnataka opens 74,000 government jobs August 2, nearly 3.5 million expected
Big hiring news: Karnataka is opening up 74,000 government jobs starting August 2.
The move, announced by Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, aims to keep things fair as nearly 3.5 million people are expected to apply.
Job notifications will roll out over the next six months.
Tamper-proof papers, exam jammers, OMR uploads
To keep the process clean, the state's rolling out strict anti-cheating steps: think tamper-proof packaging for question papers, random question banks, and high-security printing outside Karnataka.
Every exam room will have jammers to block signals, and OMR sheets will be uploaded online within a day for transparency.
Centers get sanitized before exams, monitored with CCTV and flying squads, and there's a total ban on electronic devices.
Even social media and coaching centers are being watched closely for leaks.
Frisking for religious symbols, helpline 112
Candidates wearing religious symbols or attire will undergo mandatory frisking.
If you spot anything shady during recruitment, you can call helpline 112 or special control rooms for quick action.
The goal: make sure the whole process is transparent and fair for everyone applying.