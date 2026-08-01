Karnataka opens 74,000 government jobs August 2, nearly 3.5 million expected

To keep the process clean, the state's rolling out strict anti-cheating steps: think tamper-proof packaging for question papers, random question banks, and high-security printing outside Karnataka.

Every exam room will have jammers to block signals, and OMR sheets will be uploaded online within a day for transparency.

Centers get sanitized before exams, monitored with CCTV and flying squads, and there's a total ban on electronic devices.

Even social media and coaching centers are being watched closely for leaks.