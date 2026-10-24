Karnataka ordered to send Tamil Nadu 3,000 cusecs Cauvery water
India
Karnataka has been ordered to send 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, starting October 24.
This move comes after Tamil Nadu asked for a much bigger share, but only a smaller amount (3.88 tmc ft) was approved by the authorities.
Karnataka says it released extra water
Karnataka is in the middle of a serious drought, with its reservoirs well below normal levels and most areas officially drought-hit.
The state says it has already released more water than directed and is struggling to balance local needs with these new demands from Tamil Nadu.