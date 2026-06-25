Karnataka orders FIRs for non-consensual intimate images and videos India Jun 25, 2026

Karnataka just made it official: police must file FIRs in all cases where intimate images or videos are shared without consent.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced the move, clarifying that saying yes to recording doesn't mean you're okay with it being circulated.

The new rules cover revenge porn, sextortion, and blackmail, using updated laws to crack down harder on these crimes.