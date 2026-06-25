Karnataka orders FIRs for non-consensual intimate images and videos
Karnataka just made it official: police must file FIRs in all cases where intimate images or videos are shared without consent.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced the move, clarifying that saying yes to recording doesn't mean you're okay with it being circulated.
The new rules cover revenge porn, sextortion, and blackmail, using updated laws to crack down harder on these crimes.
Karnataka officers ordered to act fast
Officers have been told to act fast: they'll file zero FIRs if the location isn't clear, work quickly to save evidence and remove harmful content online, and team up with cybercrime units.
Protecting victims' privacy is a top priority, especially for women, and complaints should be handled by women officers when possible.
Plus, any officer who skips registering an FIR could face strict disciplinary action.