Karnataka passes bills against honor killings, for digitizing old manuscripts
Karnataka just passed two major bills: one to stop honor killings and another to digitize old manuscripts.
The Iva Nammava Iva Nammava bill makes violence against inter-caste couples a serious crime, with punishments from five years in jail up to life, plus hefty fines.
It also promises quick police action, safe houses for couples, 24/7 helplines, and fast-track courts so cases don't drag on.
These moves matter because they protect the freedom to choose
These moves matter because they protect the freedom to choose who you marry without fear and help keep Karnataka's unique history alive.
The manuscript bill aims to digitize 500,000 pages every year, so rare texts on science, medicine, religion, and more won't get lost.
For young people especially, it's about standing up for choice and making sure our cultural roots are preserved in the digital age.