Karnataka passes marriage choice bill following Manya Patil murder India Mar 31, 2026

Karnataka just passed a major new Bill to protect the right to marry who you choose, even if your family disagrees.

The The Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, pushed through after the heartbreaking murder of 19-year-old Manya Patil by her relatives, makes it clear: adults don't need parental approval to pick their partners.