Karnataka passes marriage choice bill following Manya Patil murder
Karnataka just passed a major new Bill to protect the right to marry who you choose, even if your family disagrees.
The The Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, pushed through after the heartbreaking murder of 19-year-old Manya Patil by her relatives, makes it clear: adults don't need parental approval to pick their partners.
Bill criminalizes harassment of choice couples
The Bill now makes violence or harassment against couples who marry by choice a serious crime, with an additional minimum imprisonment of five years for those convicted of honor killing.
There will be fast-track courts for these cases and special district teams (called Eva Nammava Vedike) to support inter-caste marriages.
With around 15 honor killings reported in Karnataka over five years, this is a big step toward letting people love freely, without fear.