Karnataka permits larger kidney swap networks under new guidelines

Karnataka rules detail transplant eligibility paperwork

Now, three or more pairs can join forces in a bigger network, making it much easier to find compatible matches and boosting the chances of successful transplants.

The guidelines also set clear rules for who can participate, what paperwork is needed, and how to keep things safe and ethical.

Hospitals have been asking for this change to make multi-pair swaps less complicated, and it should help more patients get the kidneys they need.