Karnataka permits larger kidney swap networks under new guidelines
India
Karnataka just rolled out fresh guidelines for kidney transplants, letting more than two donor-recipient pairs swap kidneys at once.
This update moves past the old two-way swap rule and helps people who couldn't find a match before, like those with blood group mismatches, finally get a shot at a transplant.
Karnataka rules detail transplant eligibility paperwork
Now, three or more pairs can join forces in a bigger network, making it much easier to find compatible matches and boosting the chances of successful transplants.
The guidelines also set clear rules for who can participate, what paperwork is needed, and how to keep things safe and ethical.
Hospitals have been asking for this change to make multi-pair swaps less complicated, and it should help more patients get the kidneys they need.