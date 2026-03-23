Karnataka plans to ban under-16s from using social media

Proposed ban raises questions on feasibility

This is all about protecting young people from issues like anxiety, cyberbullying, and sleep loss linked to apps like Instagram and TikTok.

The state also wants to improve digital safety in schools and offer new learning tools like free moral science books and AI tutoring.

Still, enforcing such a ban won't be easy. Experts warn about workarounds such as shared devices and other technical evasions, and about privacy concerns with age-verification checks.

Karnataka is the first Indian state trying this out, joining countries like Australia that have made similar moves.