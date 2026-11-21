Karnataka pledges ₹5,000 to eligible drought-hit farmers by Dec 1
Karnataka is stepping in to help its farmers after a tough season: 83% of the sown area was damaged due to severe drought.
The government says eligible farmers will get ₹5,000 each by December 1, 2026.
Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara assured that everyone on the "green list" will receive their payment on time.
Karnataka seeks ₹22,400.58 cr NDRF aid
The drought has caused losses of ₹62,481.88 crore across 226 taluks, with rainfall down by 35% this year.
Karnataka has announced a ₹2,500 input subsidy and is now asking the central government for ₹22,400.58 crore from the Centre under the NDRF.