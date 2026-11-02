Karnataka police allow only green Deepavali firecrackers 8 to 10pm
India
Planning to burst crackers this Deepavali in Karnataka? You'll need to stick to green firecrackers, and only between 8 and 10pm.
The police say this is all about keeping noise down and everyone safe, following Supreme Court rules.
Firecrackers are also a no-go in crowded or sensitive spots.
Karnataka officials urge licensed purchases
Officials are reminding everyone to buy crackers only from licensed shops and check for labels or QR codes so you know they're legit.
Keep away from flammable stuff, electrical wires, and vehicles when lighting up.
Parents should keep an eye on kids, skip loud crackers that could bother elders or babies, and make sure used fireworks are disposed of properly.
Breaking the rules could mean legal action from pollution control authorities.