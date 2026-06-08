Karnataka police arrest Sudhir Bangera for threatening Priyank Kharge
Karnataka police arrested Sudhir Bangera after he posted a social media message on the Namma Karla Facebook page threatening Home Minister Priyank Kharge, saying, "The time has come to finish you off."
This followed a Facebook post claiming Kharge had said he would not allow the RSS to spread communalism.
The arrest followed a complaint from a local resident in Udupi district.
Bangera charged Kharge accuses BJP
Bangera faces charges of criminal intimidation and promoting enmity, plus charges under the SC/ST Act.
After sharing the threat online, Kharge called out the BJP for enabling such behavior through the RSS, saying, "It hasn't even been 48 hours since I assumed charge as Home Minister, you are already showing your fear, anxiety, and uneasiness," and advised BJP leaders to prepare for the RSS's formal registration.