Karnataka police arrest Suhail suspected of ties to Pakistan group
India
Police in Karnataka arrested Suhail, a suspected terror operative believed to be tied to a Pakistan-based group.
He had been living quietly as a painter in a village, but was tracked down after two other suspects were recently picked up for allegedly planning attacks.
The operation was led by Davanagere's top police officials and Crime Branch teams.
Suhail questioned in Tumakuru amid probes
After his arrest, Suhail was taken to Tumakuru for questioning by central intelligence officials and local police.
Investigators are now trying to figure out how he fits into the bigger network and whether he is linked to the other two suspects.
The arrests have sparked concerns about possible terror plans in Karnataka from groups across the border.