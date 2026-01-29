Karnataka Police personnel can now take leaves on birthdays, anniversaries
What's the story
The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) has issued a circular mandating all unit officers to grant leave to police personnel on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries. The DGP's directive emphasizes the importance of these special days in helping officers recharge emotionally and spend quality time with their families. It also aims at maintaining a balance between duty and personal life, thereby boosting morale.
Policy impact
Leave policy aims to reduce stress, improve productivity
The circular also highlights that taking leave on these occasions can help reduce stress and improve morale among officers and staff. It adds that this approach is expected to increase overall job satisfaction and productivity within the force. The DGP's order reads, "Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel to recharge emotionally, spend quality time with family and maintain a balance between duty and personal life."
Twitter Post
Read the order here
Karnataka DGP issues a circular stating that Police personnel be given compulsory leave to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026
"...Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel to recharge emotionally, spend quality time with family and maintain a balance… pic.twitter.com/ywn28ScgdI
Work-life balance
Directive highlights importance of work-life balance
The directive also states, "This humanitarian act not only recognizes their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force." It links the initiative to better discipline and performance in service. The responsibility for implementing this policy rests with unit heads, who have been asked to strictly adhere to the directive.