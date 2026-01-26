Karnataka police send notice under not-yet-active hate speech bill
India
Chikkamagaluru police issued a notice to BJP leader Vikas Puttur ahead of his planned speech at a Hindu Samajotsava event, using the new Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill—even though it hasn't officially become law yet.
The bill, passed by Karnataka's legislature in December, still needs the governor's sign-off.
Why is everyone talking about this?
BJP leaders called out the move as unfair and "anticipatory," saying it targets Hindu gatherings.
Even Home Minister Parameshwara agreed the notice was premature and suggested sticking to existing laws for now.
The proposed bill itself is sparking debate: while supporters say it's needed to curb provocative speeches, critics worry its broad definitions and tough penalties could threaten free speech.