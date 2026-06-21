Karnataka prepares Shakti smart cards requiring voter ID and Aadhaar
Karnataka is preparing to introduce smart cards for people using the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel.
This update is meant to stop misuse: officials are concerned that some benefits have been claimed using fake Aadhaar cards and other incorrect documents.
From now on, a Karnataka voter ID is expected to become a key requirement, and applicants would also have to produce an Aadhaar card to qualify.
Karnataka phases 3cr nontransferable Shakti cards
The new smart cards will show your name, photo, Aadhaar number, and address, and they can't be transferred to someone else.
About three crore cards will be given out in phases, starting with Bengaluru's busses and then expanding statewide.
Only those listed on Karnataka's electoral rolls will get these perks, so Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggests checking your voter registration if you want to keep enjoying the benefits.
Future upgrades may include tech for metro compatibility too.