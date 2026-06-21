Karnataka prepares Shakti smart cards requiring voter ID and Aadhaar

Karnataka phases 3cr nontransferable Shakti cards

The new smart cards will show your name, photo, Aadhaar number, and address, and they can't be transferred to someone else.

About three crore cards will be given out in phases, starting with Bengaluru's busses and then expanding statewide.

Only those listed on Karnataka's electoral rolls will get these perks, so Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar suggests checking your voter registration if you want to keep enjoying the benefits.

Future upgrades may include tech for metro compatibility too.