Karnataka private hospitals need approval for abortions past 24 weeks India May 13, 2026

If a private hospital in Karnataka wants to perform an abortion after 24 weeks, it must get permission from the District Medical Board: no shortcuts allowed.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Lavish Ordia made this clear at a workshop about the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

Breaking this rule could mean jail time and losing hospital registration for good.