Karnataka private hospitals need approval for abortions past 24 weeks
India
If a private hospital in Karnataka wants to perform an abortion after 24 weeks, it must get permission from the District Medical Board: no shortcuts allowed.
Zilla Panchayat CEO Lavish Ordia made this clear at a workshop about the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.
Breaking this rule could mean jail time and losing hospital registration for good.
Medical officers briefed on MTP Act
The workshop was all about helping medical officers understand their responsibilities under the MTP Act.
Ordia also strongly condemned illegal fetal gender detection, warning that strict action will follow if rules are broken.
Hospitals were told to report cases like infant deaths and maternal mortality so the state can tackle these issues more effectively.