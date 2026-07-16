Karnataka proposes Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill 2026 overhaul
Karnataka is planning a major update to its apartment laws with the new Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026.
The bill aims to replace old rules from the 1970s and could change how property rights work for millions of flat owners, especially in Bengaluru, where apartments are everywhere.
Owners get land and common areas
The bill gives apartment owners control over land and common areas, while RWAs will officially handle maintenance.
It clears up confusing terms like "super built-up area" that often spark fights.
For older buildings, it makes property transfers easier even if developers didn't finish paperwork.
Plus, any building over 30 years old needs a safety check every five years.
Redevelopment needs 75% consent, double compensation
Redevelopment can now move ahead if 75% of owners agree: those who disagree must get at least double market value as compensation.
And instead of dragging issues through courts, a new two-level system under the Urban Development Department promises faster dispute resolution for everyone involved.