Karnataka proposes social media ban for under-16s

Concerns over legality, privacy, and free speech implications

This plan has sparked a lot of questions, mainly about whether the state can legally do this and how it would impact privacy and free speech.

Groups like the Internet Freedom Foundation are worried about age checks and personal data, while Meta (the company behind Instagram and WhatsApp) says bans might just push teens toward less safe corners of the internet.

Some experts also point out that tech-savvy teens could find ways around restrictions, such as using shared devices or other circumvention methods.