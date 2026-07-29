Karnataka protests Cauvery order sending 3,500 cusec to Tamil Nadu
India
Karnataka saw widespread protests after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee ordered the state to send 3,500 cubic feet per second of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Pro-Kannada groups rallied in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, saying local communities are already facing tough water shortages for drinking, farming, and livestock.
Shivarame Gowda calls water order unscientific
Protesters carried empty pots to show how serious the crisis is. Leaders like Shivarame Gowda called the order "unscientific," pointing out dry reservoirs and weak monsoon rains this year.
The BJP also criticized the government for releasing water too soon, arguing it worsens farmer distress.
Both activists and opposition leaders want Karnataka's water needs prioritized in this ongoing dispute.