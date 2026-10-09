Karnataka PSC veterinary officer test scam: candidates paid ₹40L

A major scam has rocked the Karnataka Public Service Commission exams: candidates paid ₹40 lakh each to get question papers and answers a day before the veterinary officer test.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered that these secret handovers happened at resorts and Airbnbs.

This led to the arrest of former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa and member B V Geetha, raising big concerns about fairness in government job exams.