Karnataka PSC veterinary officer test scam: candidates paid ₹40L
A major scam has rocked the Karnataka Public Service Commission exams: candidates paid ₹40 lakh each to get question papers and answers a day before the veterinary officer test.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered that these secret handovers happened at resorts and Airbnbs.
This led to the arrest of former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa and member B V Geetha, raising big concerns about fairness in government job exams.
Enforcement Directorate uncovers KPSC bribery network
The ED found a bribery network where officials at different levels helped candidates cheat, with blank signed cheques of ₹80 lakh were seized from one of the successful candidates.
IAS officer Gyanendra Gangwar and Basavaraj Kannale were key players, reportedly collecting ₹40-50 lakh per candidate.
During Gangwar's custody, he disclosed crucial information relating to irregularities in conducting various KPSC recruitment exams, showing just how deep this problem goes in recruitment tests.