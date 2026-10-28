Karnataka removes 716 foreign nationals from voter rolls statewide review
India
Karnataka just cleaned up its voter rolls, removing 716 foreign nationals, most of them from Bengaluru, with a big chunk (545) being Nepali citizens in Bengaluru North.
This was part of a statewide effort to make sure only eligible voters are on the list.
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The review led to entries being checked and many more deletions across districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, including people from the US Australia, and Canada.
Karnataka's chief electoral officer reassured everyone that the process was thorough and fair, and eligible Indian citizens who find that their names are missing can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed supporting documents through the election authorities.