Karnataka reports 13 missing after Nepal floods, D.K. Shivakumar confirms
India
13 people from Karnataka are still missing after severe floods hit Nepal, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar confirmed on Monday.
While some stranded people have been contacted, efforts are under way to find the rest.
The disaster has caused major damage in Nepal and sparked rescue missions by several countries, including India.
Karnataka coordinates rescue with Delhi officials
The Karnataka government is teaming up with the Ministry of External Affairs and officials in Delhi to coordinate search and rescue work.
It is collecting information about missing people through online forms and helplines, and sharing updates with Indian embassies and control rooms.
Special teams are tracking the situation and coordinating with authorities as operations continue on the ground.