Karnataka requires physical fare meters for all cabs unless exempted
Karnataka is cracking down on taxi fares: now every motor cab, unless exempted by the Regional Transport Authority, including those from ride-hailing apps, must have a physical fare meter.
The rule's been around since 1989 but wasn't really enforced.
With new amendments in the works, the government wants to make sure fares are more transparent and everyone plays by the same rules.
Ride-hailing firms cite meter installation concerns
Cab operators are worried about the cost and hassle of installing these meters, especially with the move raising questions about implementation, meter availability, and cost.
Ride-hailing companies will either have to fit their cars with meters or apply for exemptions from transport authorities.
This move could mean higher costs for companies but the government hopes to enforce the mandate for good.