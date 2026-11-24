Karnataka requires prescriptions, doctor registration numbers to curb antimicrobial resistance
Karnataka is rolling out strict new rules to stop the misuse of antibiotics and slow down antimicrobial resistance (that is when germs outsmart our medicines).
No more buying antibiotics without a prescription, and every prescription now needs the doctor's registration number, so there is more accountability.
Karnataka adopts One Health antibiotic oversight
Hospitals will have their antibiotic use regularly audited and must publish reports on local resistance patterns every six months or annually.
The plan also pushes for smarter use of antibiotics in hospitals and kicks off awareness drives in schools.
With a One Health approach, Karnataka is connecting health, agriculture, and the environment to keep tabs on how these crucial medicines are used everywhere.