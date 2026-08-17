Karnataka reserves 7.5% professional course seats for rural government students
India
Big news for students from rural government schools: Karnataka is setting aside 7.5% of seats in professional courses like medicine and engineering just for you.
Announced by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Independence Day, this move aims to make higher education more accessible and help level the playing field.
D.K. Shivakumar plans AI education initiatives
Shivakumar shared that this reservation is part of his broader goal to give students from government schools in rural areas a fair shot at their dreams.
The state also plans to introduce AI and coding in schools through new programs, plus set up India's first state-owned AI university in Bengaluru, so tech skills are about to get a major boost.