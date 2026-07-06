Karnataka reservoirs hold 212.9 TMC as rainfall drops 34%
India
Karnataka is in a tough spot this monsoon: rainfall is down 34%, and the state's big reservoirs are running low.
Out of a total capacity of nearly 900 TMC, all 14 major dams together hold just 212.9 TMC right now, which is not even half of last year's level at this time.
Bengaluru and north Karnataka dams low
Bengaluru's main water sources (Krishnarajasagar and Kabini dams) are only about one-quarter to one-third full.
Northern Karnataka isn't doing much better: Almatti dam has barely any new water coming in, and Narayanapura has none.
Even with some heavy showers along the coast and in Malnad, most big dams haven't seen much improvement yet.
The silver lining? Weather forecasts say heavier rains could boost inflows soon.