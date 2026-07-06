Karnataka reservoirs hold 212.9 TMC as rainfall drops 34%

Bengaluru and north Karnataka dams low

Bengaluru's main water sources (Krishnarajasagar and Kabini dams) are only about one-quarter to one-third full.

Northern Karnataka isn't doing much better: Almatti dam has barely any new water coming in, and Narayanapura has none.

Even with some heavy showers along the coast and in Malnad, most big dams haven't seen much improvement yet.

The silver lining? Weather forecasts say heavier rains could boost inflows soon.