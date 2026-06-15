Karnataka rolls out free bus passes for all students
India
Big news for students: Karnataka is rolling out free bus passes for everyone in school or college.
This means you can hop on KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC busses without paying a rupee.
The usual rules about distance and pass validity still apply, but the fares are gone.
Students apply via Seva Sindhu portal
Applying is simple: just head to the Seva Sindhu portal online or ask your school for help.
If you already bought a pass, don't worry, you'll get your money back within 15 days and can keep using your current pass until then.
The scheme also covers Karnataka students studying just outside the state and those from border areas coming into Karnataka.
Less stress about travel costs means more focus on classes!