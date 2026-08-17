Karnataka rolls out QR codes for food safety reporting
India
Karnataka is rolling out QR codes outside hotels and pharmacies so anyone can quickly report food safety concerns with just a scan.
Health Minister UT Khader says this move is all about making it simpler for people to flag problems and help raise food standards across the state.
Karnataka seizes over 1,000kg unsafe food
This initiative comes as inspections have found expired products and poor storage in places like hostels, bus stops, railway canteens, and even government buildings.
More than 1,000kg of unsafe food have already been seized.
Karnataka is also planning an International All India Food Safety Conclave to push for better quality across the board, including stuff like soft drinks.