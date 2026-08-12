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Home / News / India News / Karnataka issues 12-point advisory for hotels, restaurants amid crackdown 
Karnataka issues 12-point advisory for hotels, restaurants amid crackdown 
The advisory aims to ensure food safety

Karnataka issues 12-point advisory for hotels, restaurants amid crackdown 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 12, 2026
05:15 pm
What's the story

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has issued a 12-point advisory for hotels, restaurants, catering services, and other food business operators. The advisory aims to ensure strict compliance with food safety and hygiene norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011, and comes amid intensified inspections across the state. The guidelines cover areas such as food handlers, premises, storage, transportation and waste management.

Hygiene standards

Key guidelines for food premises and handlers

The advisory emphasizes that food premises should be clean and properly maintained. Food-contact surfaces, utensils, and equipment must be cleaned regularly.

Food handlers are advised to wear clean uniforms, headgear, and gloves while maintaining personal hygiene.

Only good-quality raw materials should be used with proper storage conditions. Expired or substandard ingredients must be discarded immediately.

Food safety

Temperature control, segregation, and health checks

The advisory mandates that hot food should be maintained above 60 degrees Celsius while cold and frozen food should be stored below four degrees Celsius and minus 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Separate utensils for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are also advised to prevent cross-contamination.

Food handlers must undergo health check-ups regularly, with sick workers barred from handling food.

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Transportation

Guidelines for food transportation vehicles

The advisory also lays down guidelines for food transportation vehicles, which should be clean and covered.

Raw and cooked food should be transported separately, with temperature control maintained during transit.

Potable water approved for drinking must be used for cooking and cleaning, with regular testing of water tanks mandated.

Clean toilets with proper handwashing facilities are to be provided for staff and customers at all establishments.

Enforcement

Legal action in case of non-compliance

The advisory also directs food establishments to remain pest-free and undertake regular pest control measures.

Waste bins should be covered and cleared regularly, with open dumping prohibited.

Violations of these guidelines will attract legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration warned that "non-compliance will lead to legal action including closure and penalties."

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