Karnataka issues 12-point advisory for hotels, restaurants amid crackdown
What's the story
The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has issued a 12-point advisory for hotels, restaurants, catering services, and other food business operators. The advisory aims to ensure strict compliance with food safety and hygiene norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011, and comes amid intensified inspections across the state. The guidelines cover areas such as food handlers, premises, storage, transportation and waste management.
Hygiene standards
Key guidelines for food premises and handlers
The advisory emphasizes that food premises should be clean and properly maintained. Food-contact surfaces, utensils, and equipment must be cleaned regularly.
Food handlers are advised to wear clean uniforms, headgear, and gloves while maintaining personal hygiene.
Only good-quality raw materials should be used with proper storage conditions. Expired or substandard ingredients must be discarded immediately.
Food safety
Temperature control, segregation, and health checks
The advisory mandates that hot food should be maintained above 60 degrees Celsius while cold and frozen food should be stored below four degrees Celsius and minus 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Separate utensils for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food are also advised to prevent cross-contamination.
Food handlers must undergo health check-ups regularly, with sick workers barred from handling food.
Twitter Post
Read advisory here
Advisory regarding Food Safety and Hygiene Requirements for Hotels, Dhabas and Food Service Establishments.@CMofKarnataka @DrParameshwara @utkhader @KarnatakaVarthe pic.twitter.com/NdehS6PW8k— Karnataka Health Department (@DHFWKA) August 12, 2026
Transportation
Guidelines for food transportation vehicles
The advisory also lays down guidelines for food transportation vehicles, which should be clean and covered.
Raw and cooked food should be transported separately, with temperature control maintained during transit.
Potable water approved for drinking must be used for cooking and cleaning, with regular testing of water tanks mandated.
Clean toilets with proper handwashing facilities are to be provided for staff and customers at all establishments.
Enforcement
Legal action in case of non-compliance
The advisory also directs food establishments to remain pest-free and undertake regular pest control measures.
Waste bins should be covered and cleared regularly, with open dumping prohibited.
Violations of these guidelines will attract legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
The Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration warned that "non-compliance will lead to legal action including closure and penalties."