Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in 7 districts due to heavy rain

Authorities call for school holidays

With a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal fueling even more rain till August 20, landslides have blocked roads in places like Shiradi Ghat and the Tungabhadra river is rising dangerously.

To keep everyone safe (including Anganwadi kids), authorities have called for school holidays in multiple taluks.

Don't worry—make-up classes are planned so no one misses out for long.