Karnataka: Schools, colleges shut in 7 districts due to heavy rain
Heavy rains have led to schools and colleges (including some Anganwadi centers and pre-university colleges) in various taluks closing on Tuesday across seven Karnataka districts—Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Karwar, Hassan, Bidar, and Madikeri.
The IMD has issued red alerts for some areas like Udupi and Chikkamagaluru, warning of more intense weather ahead.
Authorities call for school holidays
With a cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal fueling even more rain till August 20, landslides have blocked roads in places like Shiradi Ghat and the Tungabhadra river is rising dangerously.
To keep everyone safe (including Anganwadi kids), authorities have called for school holidays in multiple taluks.
Don't worry—make-up classes are planned so no one misses out for long.