Next Article
Karnataka scraps 2,500 EV charging stations plan
Karnataka just canceled its plan to set up 2,500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations because barely anyone wanted to bid on the project—even after six tries.
Turns out, getting land was tricky and not enough people outside Bengaluru are using EVs yet, so there wasn't much interest.
Bengaluru will get more chargers
Now, BESCOM—the city's power company—will handle things in Bengaluru with a ₹35 crore budget to add 100 more charging stations.
Fun fact: approximately 68% of all EV chargers in Karnataka are already in Bengaluru, showing how much the city is ahead while other areas are still catching up.