Indian Army initiates 'Operation Jal Rahat 2' amid torrential rains
With heavy monsoon floods causing chaos in Himachal Pradesh and the Northeast, the Indian Army has kicked off "Operation Jal Rahat 2."
Their teams are rescuing stranded people, clearing blocked roads, and getting essential supplies to places that need them most.
Over 3,820 people rescued in Northeast
In states like Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam, Army and Assam Rifles teams have pulled over 3,820 people to safety so far.
They've also set up medical camps for more than 2,000 folks and made sure clean water is available—small things that make a huge difference when normal life is turned upside down.
Army's quick action is helping thousands
This isn't just about disaster response—the Army's work here shows how they step up for people beyond defense duties.
With homes flooded and daily routines disrupted across several states, their quick action is helping thousands get through a tough time.