Karnataka seeks deeper cybersecurity partnership with Israel at Cyber Dialogue
Karnataka is looking to deepen its cybersecurity partnership with Israel to level up its digital security.
The Karnataka-Israel Cyber Dialogue 2026 brought together government officials, tech leaders, and startups to talk about innovation and protecting critical systems.
Israeli firms demo, seek local partnerships
10 Israeli cybersecurity companies held technology demonstrations and met with local businesses for possible collaborations.
The event highlighted the need for teamwork between government, industry, and universities to make Karnataka's digital world safer.
Dr N Manjula calls cybersecurity fundamental
Dr. N Manjula from Karnataka's IT department called cybersecurity "a fundamental requirement for building trust in the digital future."
The state also spotlighted its Cyber Security Policy 2024 and CySecK as hubs for skill-building and startup growth.
Karnataka is exploring the possibility of Bengaluru hosting Cybertech in the future, aiming to put Karnataka on the global map for cyber innovation.