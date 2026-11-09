Karnataka seeks nationwide testing after E20 petrol contains 31.2% ethanol
Karnataka is asking for fuel testing across India after discovering gasoline samples with up to 31.2% ethanol, way above the E20 policy's 20% limit.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said they are calling for nationwide testing by independent accredited laboratories and urging other states to conduct their own checks, raising concerns about whether oil companies are following national standards.
Petroleum Ministry rejects Karnataka test claims
Major oil companies and the Petroleum Ministry say Karnataka's tests are not accurate and insist that 893 E20 petrol samples collected from public sector OMCs across 27 states and Union Territories meet all rules.
Still, Karnataka stands by its results and wants more transparency in how fuel is tested.
Kerala has now started its own checks, while protests in Bengaluru show people are paying attention to what is actually going into their tanks.