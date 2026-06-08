Karnataka seeks RSS registration under law after Sudhir Bangera arrest India Jun 08, 2026

Karnataka's government is examining plans to make the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates officially register under Indian law.

The move was indicated by Minister Priyank Kharge, who said it's about making things transparent and accountable, especially since the RSS organizes big public marches and claims to have lakhs of members.

This comes after the arrest of Sudhir Bangera, who allegedly issued a life threat to Kharge online.