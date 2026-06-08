Karnataka seeks RSS registration under law after Sudhir Bangera arrest
India
Karnataka's government is examining plans to make the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates officially register under Indian law.
The move was indicated by Minister Priyank Kharge, who said it's about making things transparent and accountable, especially since the RSS organizes big public marches and claims to have lakhs of members.
This comes after the arrest of Sudhir Bangera, who allegedly issued a life threat to Kharge online.
Congress seeks RSS financial disclosure
The Home Department is working with legal experts to draft rules, aiming to have a proposal ready in a couple of weeks for the upcoming Assembly session.
Congress leaders are also asking the RSS to publicly share its financial details, pushing for more openness from groups like these.