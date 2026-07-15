Karnataka sees about 60% hydropower drop as monsoon fails
Karnataka is facing a big drop in hydropower, about 60% less than usual, because the monsoon rains just haven't shown up.
With reservoirs running low and temperatures rising, the demand for electricity is way up, making things even tougher.
Hydropower is a major part of the state's clean energy, so this shortage really matters.
Energy officials warn of power strain
Energy officials say it's a double hit: less water means less power from hydropower plants, while more people are cranking up fans and air conditioners to beat the heat.
As one official put it, "Hydropower generation is directly linked to water availability in our reservoirs. With the current situation, we are looking at a sharp decline in output."
The government plans to meet soon to figure out how to keep the lights on across Karnataka.